Police chase suspect who shot brother then drove away with children in car

Fort Worth Police responded to a shooting call near the 400 block of Millbrook Lane Sunday morning.

A male victim had been shot in the lower torso and was given medical attention by Fort Worth Fire and MedStar, according to police.

The man informed police his brother had shot him and then left in a vehicle with the victim's two children.

Police sent out a broadcast of the vehicle description, which a Patrol Sergeant spotted near FM 1187 in South Fort Worth, police said.

The vehicle failed to yield to police, so they followed the suspect to Buleson where he finally pulled into a church near John Jones Drive and W. County Road 714, according to a police report.

Fort Worth Police said they detained the suspect, who was armed, and returned the children to family members unharmed.

Fort Worth Police Gun Violence Unit is investigating this incident.