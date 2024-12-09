Fort Worth

Police chase ends in downtown Fort Worth, 1 hospitalized after crash

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Fort Worth Police say the department's special operations unit was involved in a chase that ended in downtown following a crash and foot pursuit.

Two suspects are in custody, police say.

A large amount of narcotics and a weapon were recovered, according to police.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash with the suspect vehicle at the end of the pursuit.

No officers or suspects were injured.

