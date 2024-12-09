Police chase ends in downtown Fort Worth, 1 hospitalized after crash

Fort Worth Police say the department's special operations unit was involved in a chase that ended in downtown following a crash and foot pursuit.

Two suspects are in custody, police say.

A large amount of narcotics and a weapon were recovered, according to police.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash with the suspect vehicle at the end of the pursuit.

No officers or suspects were injured.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.