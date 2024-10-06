Texas mothers are on a mission to combat fentanyl-related deaths

Two grieving mothers hosted a forum Saturday in Plano to highlight the dangers of fentanyl and shed light on some of the telltale signs of drug use.

The message was direct and clear. Just one pill can kill. It’s been said before, but the people gathered for this critical conversation said it bears repeating, considering the consequences.

Lori Andrews’ knows firsthand the heartbreak fentanyl can cause.

“My son and I had discussed it. He reassured me it was just Percocet and he knew where it was coming from,” she said. “But it just goes to show you can’t trust anybody.”

Her son Clayton was 29 when he died of fentanyl poisoning. She knew he had battled drug use, so they had an agreement.

“He knew not to use unless he told me he was using so that I could give Narcan if needed. But one time, the last time, he broke the rule and ended up dying,” said Andrews.

Teena Johnson and Jeri Horton hosted the daylong discussion in Plano to drive home the message – “Fentanyl is Forever.” The focus was not only on the dangers of fentanyl, but the mental and emotional support needed to combat substance use.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Plano Police Department, and health services partnered for the panel discussion. In the crowd were parents wanting lifesaving information, sitting with parents with cautionary tales to tell.

Amy Brewer’s daughter died at 21. She said parents should get to know the people their children call friends.

“They talk more with their friends. Sometimes they hang out at their friends’ houses,” said Brewer. “They know what’s going on maybe they don’t want to tell you. But I made the mistake of not doing that and my daughter died.”

Narcan, the lifesaving nasal spray for a fentanyl overdose, was also on hand with demonstrations on how to administer it. Organizers say the goal is to prevent loved ones from grieving a loss caused by fentanyl.

While fentanyl has claimed the lives of people of all ages, it is the leading killer of 18–45-year-olds in the U.S., according to the CDC.

In Texas, related deaths increased over 600% from 2019 to 2023, blamed for 7,000 deaths in these four years, according to the governor’s office.

For more information on fentanyl and preventive measures visit https://www.dea.gov/onepill

For community resources visit Fentanyl is Forever https://www.fentanylisforeversb.org/