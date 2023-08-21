Tarrant County

Pilot uninjured in crash near Hicks Airfield Sunday

By NBCDFW Staff

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

A pilot was uninjured when their single-engine Cessna 400 came down near Hicks Airfield Sunday afternoon.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of the fixed-gear aircraft off the road in a grassy area west of the airfield. The plane came to a stop just short of an area filled with brush.

The sheriff's office said they were called to the crash along the 10800 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard near West Bonds Ranch Road at about 6 p.m.

There was no information about what brought the plane down. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

It's not yet known if the pilot had recently departed Hicks Airfield or if they were trying to land.

Hicks Airfield is a public airport located in unincorporated northwest Tarrant County that serves general aviation.

