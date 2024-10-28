Over 6,500 patients affected by Parkland Health in Dallas possible data breach

A data breach at Parkland Health in Dallas affected thousands of patients, according to a notice filed with the Texas Attorney General's office last week.

The hospital announced on Oct. 22 that hackers gained access to the personal information of over 6,500 people.

The incident exposed sensitive information, including names, birth dates, and medical records.

Parkland Health officials said they sent notification letters to all individuals whose information was affected by the data breach.

According to Check Point Research, healthcare organizations are experiencing an increasing number of cyberattacks. The global weekly average reached 2,018 attacks per organization in 2024, a 32% rise from the previous year.

What to do now to protect yourself from a data breach

Below are some essential tips to help one protect oneself from potential breaches and ensure one's medical data remains secure.

Understand Your Rights : Become familiar with medical records and privacy rights under laws like HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

: Become familiar with medical records and privacy rights under laws like HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Use Secure Patient Portals : Instead of unsecured methods, access medical records and communicate with healthcare providers through secure, encrypted patient portals.

: Instead of unsecured methods, access medical records and communicate with healthcare providers through secure, encrypted patient portals. Change Passwords Regularly : If the hospital offers a patient portal, use strong, unique passwords and change them periodically.

: If the hospital offers a patient portal, use strong, unique passwords and change them periodically. Be Aware of Phishing Scams : Be cautious of emails or calls requesting personal information. Verify the source before responding.

: Be cautious of emails or calls requesting personal information. Verify the source before responding. Review Medical Records : Periodically check medical records for inaccuracies and report any suspicious changes to the hospital.

: Periodically check medical records for inaccuracies and report any suspicious changes to the hospital. Use Secure Devices : Access medical information from secure, private devices, and avoid public Wi-Fi connections.

: Access medical information from secure, private devices, and avoid public Wi-Fi connections. Stay Informed on Breaches : Follow news related to hospital data breaches and follow any recommended steps if the hospital is affected.

: Follow news related to hospital data breaches and follow any recommended steps if the hospital is affected. Utilize Two-Factor Authentication : If available, enable two-factor authentication for online health accounts for added security.

: If available, enable two-factor authentication for online health accounts for added security. Ask About Data Protection Policies: To understand how information is safeguarded, ask about the hospital's data protection measures and policies.

It seems like there’s always news of another data breach, like the recent one at a huge data broker that could potentially affect tens of millions of us. Whether you’ve been a victim or want to proactively protect your personal information, Consumer Reports explains what you can do now before the hackers strike.