Operation Kindness Looking for Pet Pantry

People can donate through contactless drop-off

By Avery Dalal

Operation Kindness is seeking donations for their pet pantry.

The shelter says it is noticing an increase in demand for assistance but a 50% drop in donations.

The shelter says it is seeking:

  • Canned/Wet Dog Food
  • Canned/Wet Cat Food
  • Dry Dog Food (Unopened)
  • Dry Cat Food (Unopened)
  • Cat Litter

Donations of food, supplies or toys can be donated through contactless drop-off daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelters front door, at 3201 Earhart Dr. in Carrolton.

People can ring the bell at the front door and a staff member will walk out to collect the donations once the person has left.

The Pet Food Pantry services the community every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only.

