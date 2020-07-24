Operation Kindness Looking for Pet Pantry

Operation Kindness is seeking donations for their pet pantry.

The shelter says it is noticing an increase in demand for assistance but a 50% drop in donations.

The shelter says it is seeking:

Canned/Wet Dog Food

Canned/Wet Cat Food

Dry Dog Food (Unopened)

Dry Cat Food (Unopened)

Cat Litter

Donations of food, supplies or toys can be donated through contactless drop-off daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelters front door, at 3201 Earhart Dr. in Carrolton.

People can ring the bell at the front door and a staff member will walk out to collect the donations once the person has left.

The Pet Food Pantry services the community every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only.