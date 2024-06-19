Operation Kindness to host free pet food and vaccine event in Carrollton

Nonprofit organization Operation Kindness will hold a free pet food drive and vaccination clinic in Carrollton this Saturday.

It will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Carrollton Animal Shelter, located at 3201 Earhart Drive.

The following services will be performed at the event:

Rabies and DHHP vaccines for dogs

Rabies and FVRCP vaccines for cats

Pet food distribution

Cat litter for felines

Additionally, they will have the "microchip" service for the low cost of $10.00. This way if the pet gets lost it will be easy to find its home.

The organization seeks to keep pets healthy.