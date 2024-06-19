Carrollton

Operation Kindness to host free pet food and vaccine event in Carrollton

Operation Kindness will hold the event this weekend

By Carmen Rodriguez

Nonprofit organization Operation Kindness will hold a free pet food drive and vaccination clinic in Carrollton this Saturday.

It will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Carrollton Animal Shelter, located at 3201 Earhart Drive.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The following services will be performed at the event:

  • Rabies and DHHP vaccines for dogs
  • Rabies and FVRCP vaccines for cats
  • Pet food distribution
  • Cat litter for felines
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Additionally, they will have the "microchip" service for the low cost of $10.00. This way if the pet gets lost it will be easy to find its home.

The organization seeks to keep pets healthy.

This article tagged under:

CarrolltonClear the Shelters
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us