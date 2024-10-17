1 person dead after Lewisville shooting, suspect in custody

One person is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lewisville Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Lakeway Drive in Lewisville around 11:30 a.m. after they received multiple calls of shots fired at a business park near a police station.

Lewisville police said officers were able to quickly respond on foot and take a suspect into custody and provide first aid to a victim. That victim was transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries, police confirmed.

According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other. No other information about their relationship or motive was given at this time and their identities have not yet been released.

Because the location of the shooting was near the police station, Lewisville police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) was called to assist in searching a building and parked cars.

Police said this was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat.

