Mesquite

One injured in shooting at Town East Mall, arrest made

By NBCDFW Staff

TownEastMall030513.jpg
NBC 5

An arrest has been made after a shooting inside Town East Mall Saturday evening left one person injured.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the mall just before 7 p.m. and quickly located and arrested the suspected shooter.

One victim was shot and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

There is no indication there was an active shooter incident, police said.

The I-635 doors of the mall will be closed until further notice to investigate the shooting, but the rest of the mall will remain open.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Mesquite
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us