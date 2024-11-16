An off-duty Irving police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday, the Irving Police Department said.

The officer was identified as 38-year-old Jerome Scholz.

The multi-vehicle crash happened along the 7800 block of Valley View Lane at Interstate Highway 635. Police responded to the incident around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they identified Scholz and transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say preliminary evidence suggests "the other driver failed to yield the right of way while turning."

Scholz was with the Irving Police Department for five years and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, according to Irving Police.

Irving Police Chief Derick Miller posted a statement about the incident to X on Saturday.

"Jerome was much more than an officer, he was our brother & our friend," Miller said.