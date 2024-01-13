Off-duty Dallas Police officer arrested for DWI in Denton County

A Dallas Police officer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence in Denton County.

Senior Corporal James Goetz, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 12, by officers with the Pilot Point Police Department, according to Dallas Police.

Authorities said Goetz has been with the police department since August 2008 and is assigned to the Investigation Bureau.

Goez is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, Dallas Police said.