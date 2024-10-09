North Texas organizations mobilizing to help people affected by Hurricane Milton

The flight board at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport showed the issue some travelers face on Wednesday–flights to and from the Florida area are canceled.

“I think it’s very concerning,” traveler Diane Marsala said. “I think anybody that we know personally, it’s really horrible to watch anybody go through a catastrophe like that.”

Marsala has family in the Florida area, who were, fortunately, able to leave as Hurricane Milton closed in on the Sunshine State.

“(They) Decided not to go home yet because they were in a really bad hurricane a year ago, and they had major damage to their garage,” Marsala said.

For people not fortunate enough or able to evacuate, help will be available after the storm, thanks to North Texas organizations like Texans On Mission. On Wednesday, trucks and crews hit the road headed to Florida.

“Two large generators, two kitchen units, and a large mud-out flood recovery unit,” Rand Jenkins with Texans On Mission described. “Just goes into houses and helps families take out everything wet.”

Texans On Mission has crews in five states helping out after Hurricane Helene.

“We had people in Tampa working recovery from Helene, and we just moved them to Valdosta, Georgia, to be out of harm’s way,” Jenkins said. “They are going to move back in with this group later on this week.”

The state of Texas also helped out. Nearly 200 emergency response personnel were deployed to Florida. They'll help with hurricane response and recovery efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them,” Marsala said.