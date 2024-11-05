Authorities are investigating after alleged vandalism was discovered at an Arlington polling site on Election Day morning, police say.

Arlington police responded to a building alarm at the Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they discovered that an object had been thrown at an exterior west side window, and the words "Free Palestine" were spray painted on a separate window nearby.

Tarrant County sheriff's deputies and constables conducted a sweep and determined no one had entered the building, and no damage was found inside.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests in connection to this incident have been made at this time.

According to police, the graffiti was removed, temporary repairs were made to the windows and both the sub-courthouse and election site opened at their scheduled times with normal operations.

Arlington police detectives are reviewing nearby surveillance footage and an investigation is ongoing.