Plano

No Injuries After Roof Collapse at Mattress Store in Plano

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A frightening situation Thursday afternoon when the roof collapsed at a Sleep Experts store in Plano.

The Plano Fire Department got a call about a possible explosion just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dallas Pkwy NB.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Once they arrived, they found a portion of the roof had collapsed into the store.

Firefighters searched the store but said no one was inside at the time.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 1 hour ago

City of Arlington Budget Video Goes Viral

Dallas 2 hours ago

Xavier University Students Receive Shelter, Hospitality in Dallas

Crews are now working to shore up the rest of the roof to prevent any further damage. Gas has also been turned off in the immediate area.

There have not been any reports of any injuries.

This article tagged under:

Plano
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us