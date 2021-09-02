No Injuries After Roof Collapse at Mattress Store in Plano

A frightening situation Thursday afternoon when the roof collapsed at a Sleep Experts store in Plano.

The Plano Fire Department got a call about a possible explosion just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dallas Pkwy NB.

Once they arrived, they found a portion of the roof had collapsed into the store.

Firefighters searched the store but said no one was inside at the time.

Crews are now working to shore up the rest of the roof to prevent any further damage. Gas has also been turned off in the immediate area.

There have not been any reports of any injuries.