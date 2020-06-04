New, Expanded Arlington Life Shelter Opens

A home serving women and children in need of shelter in Arlington opened a 12,000-square-foot expansion Thursday.

The Arlington Life Shelter, at 325 W. Divison Street, completed the $5 million expansion to its two-story building this month.

"The new shelter features considerably expanded space and additional services to families challenged by homelessness, as well as a beautiful, contemporary and simple-but-elegant design that will promote an atmosphere of dignity, inspiration, safety and hope," a spokesperson said.

The new shelter includes family bedrooms that increase the shelter's bed capacity by 40%.

The family and individual bedrooms are outfitted in part by more than $40,000 in contributions community members made via the Amazon Wish List.

The shelter also includes expanded education, recreation and programming space, as opposed to the previous shelter which had only one room dedicated to these functions.

There is also an open-air playground, customized spaces for toddlers, elementary kids and teens. Also included are an upgraded and larger kitchen and a computer lab.