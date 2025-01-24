National Guard bolsters border defenses amid rising migrant crossings in Texas

Four years into their mission, the Texas Army National Guard continues to hold the line along the U.S.-Mexico border by land and water.

Soldiers spend their days installing and repairing miles of razor-edged, "anti-climbing" barriers designed to prevent illegal crossings into the U.S.

They focus on 'high-cross areas' in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, using both technology and manpower to fortify vulnerable sections.

The Guard allowed NBC 5 to document soldiers on a mission to Brownsville, where they patched holes in fencing believed to have been cut by traffickers smuggling people or drugs overnight.

During the operation, soldiers removed a child’s life jacket stuck in concertina wire and noticed a shoe hanging by its laces. Whether the shoe was left as a marker signaling an opening remains unclear.

Under watchful eyes from across the border in Matamoros, guardsmen repaired fencing and identified areas needing additional barriers.

One section, known as the 'wash out' in Brownsville, reportedly saw 100 people cross recently, according to the Guard. To secure the area, soldiers added coils of concertina wire and a Humvee to the steep riverbank where migrants have attempted dangerous crossings.

Among those who recently crossed the Rio Grande is Maria, a migrant mother from Nicaragua.

"Yes, I am very happy because I think now we have a better life for me and my family," she said.

Maria admitted to crossing into Brownsville illegally with her baby girl just the day before. Her brothers in San Francisco decided to pay smugglers after struggling for a year to secure legal entry through the CBP1 app, she explained.

Launched in 2023 under the Biden Administration, the app aimed to reduce dangerous crossings by allowing migrants waiting in Mexico to schedule court dates via their phones. However, the app was one of the first resources removed during President Trump’s term.

After surrendering to the Border Patrol, Maria and other migrants made their way to the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen.

"Border Patrol actually brings us the families that are given permission to continue their process and legal process in the United States," said Sister Norma Pimentel of Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley.

Pimentel noted the center receives around 200 people daily and saw a slight increase in arrivals in December.

"More people attempting to enter the United States [are] not waiting for their appointment because they're afraid that if they wait for an appointment, they will make it to be able to be in the United States before the new president takes over," she said.

At the respite center, NBC 5 met migrants from Venezuela, Brazil, and Africa. They admitted to crossing the river rather than using designated ports of entry but were allowed in by immigration authorities with ankle monitors and court dates.

What consequences they might face under a potential Trump administration remain uncertain.

"I don't know what to expect of what will come with this new administration," Pimentel said. "But if anyone is here, that needs that kind of protection and safety, our doors, our hearts will be open to help those families that are here."

McAllen Republican Mayor Javier Villalobos weighed in on border enforcement.

"If President Trump wants to send in a thousand troops, we welcome them. Now, is it beneficial? It's something that's necessary, I'm not sure," Villalobos said in an interview. "We're definitely hoping whatever happens when it comes to immigration that it would be more stringent. Of course, we got to balance it out because we also know that we need people, that we need people to come and work."

Working under the directive to "prevent, deter, and interdict," the National Guard's Riverine Operations navigate the Rio Grande, passing pig farms, encampments, and lookouts from across the river in Mexico.

Despite policy debates among leaders, guardsmen said they maintain close collaboration with federal agencies.

During surveillance on the river, soldiers rushed upriver after CBP reported a possible family unit crossing illegally. Moments later, it was determined to be a false alarm.

For now, no one was risking their life or future on the river.

Maria believes her gamble to cross was worth it, citing her daughter’s need for medical care due to a hip deformity.

"Because now we stay with my family. Baby, she can stay with better attention in the hospital. I think so is better," Maria said.

As for what they hope 2025 will bring, Villalobos said:

"I hope 2025 brings stability, okay, in immigration and everything that Washington does."

Pimentel added her hope for compassion and action:

"I hope 2025 brings people of great faith, people of goodwill, that don't forget that we're all here to protect humanity, all humanity, and that we don't forget to do our part and do good in the world."