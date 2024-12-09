Motel guests ran to help Terrell officer after fatal shooting

On Sunday around 11 p.m., Terrell Police said Officer Jacob Candanoza performed a traffic stop. The driver pulled into the parking lot of a Super 8 motel off S. State Highway 34 near I-20.

Police said Candanoza requested backup and provided the driver’s license plate number.

“We had cover units en route,” Lt Mary Hauger, public information officer for the Terrell Police Department said.

One woman staying at the motel recalls seeing the police unit drive onto the property.

“I got up last night to get me some ice and seen the cop pull up,” Jennifer said. “I mean, I didn't think anything of it ‘cause he just pulled in real slow.”

Jennifer said the officer stayed inside his vehicle for a few minutes. She described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored truck.

“By the time I made it back upstairs, I just got into my room and sat by my ice bucket down,” Jennifer said. “I turned around and saw a light.”

The officer’s flashlight is what still haunts Jennifer.

“I seen the light, and I heard the gunshots,” Jennifer said. “I looked at the flashlight just lying there, and it didn't move.”

Witnesses watched as the driver took off.

“About that time somebody gets in the truck, I guess the same person, it just drives around and makes a circle right here and drove right back out going that way,” Jennifer said.

Others ran out of their rooms desperate to aid the officer.

“A citizen had used his radio, stated the same information that an officer had been shot,” Hauger said.

“I seen (a man) go up to the radio (of the officer), and say ‘They're on their way! They're on their way,’” Jennifer said.

“I looked outside, and I saw people running over there by that officer,” Dan Francis said. Francis checked in Sunday afternoon. “I came outside and there was a lady upset, crying and standing there. She was from upstairs and said the officer got shot. The pickup truck took off.”

Officer Candanoza was rushed to the hospital where he died shortly after.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted by DPS Troopers and off-duty officers 30 miles east of Terrell in Canton around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle off Interstate 20 and ran into a wooded area. Officers searched the area by foot and with K-9s. The suspect was eventually found around the Mill Creek Resort off Interstate 20 and arrested. He is being held at the Kaufman County Detention Center however, no other information has been provided by investigators.

Candanoza's patrol vehicle was moved Monday to the police station. The community is encouraged to drop off flowers and cards.

The department said Candanoza is survived by his wife and their young child.

Candanoza had only been a police officer with Terrell for about six months.