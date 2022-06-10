More Than a Dozen Animals Seized from Van Zandt Property: SPCA of Texas

The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office removed 14 animals from a property in Van Zandt County after an anonymous complaint about animal cruelty. After the owner did not bring conditions into compliance with Texas Health and Safety Code, the animals -- including five dogs, two cats, one macaw and one deceased cockatoo -- were seized.
The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office removed 14 animals from a property in Van Zandt County after an anonymous complaint about animal cruelty.
After the owner did not bring conditions into compliance with Texas Health and Safety Code, the animals -- including five dogs, two cats, one macaw and one deceased cockatoo -- were seized.
Three dogs were found outside in dog runs.
One cat was found on an enclosed back porch of the house in a crate without a litter box. Its water was black and full of mosquito larvae and its crate was filled with feces.
The dogs and cats appeared to be suffering from various health conditions, including teeth issues, dirty ears, matted coats and overgrown nails and flea infestation.
The dog food inside the house was infested with roaches.
One cat was found outside in a large, feces-filled wire dog run without a litter box.
The macaw was also on the porch in a filthy cage.
The macaw had feather loss and an overgrown beak.
Five koi fish were also seized.