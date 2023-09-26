McKinney

McKinney Police asking for help solving hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Fatal crash took place Friday night along the SRT frontage road

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

McKinney Police are asking for help locating the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian last Friday night.

Police said the crash took place at about 11:30 p.m. along the southbound frontage road of the Sam Rayburn Tollway, at roughly Alma Road near Grand Ranch Parkway.

Officers found an injured person at the location who did not survive their injuries. Police did not share any further details about the person's injuries or identity. The victim's name will be released once the medical examiner's office has notified the family.

Police said detectives believe that the vehicle involved could be a 2012-2016 Honda Civic that should have significant body damage to the front and driver side of the vehicle, including a missing front driver-side fender well.

No video or photos of the vehicle have been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the McKinney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-547-3480. Callers may remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyCollin CountyMcKinney Police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us