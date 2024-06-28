McKinney

Victims, survivor in deadly McKinney plane crash identified

Pilot, passenger killed in crash; a second passenger is in critical condition at Parkland Hospital

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NTSB began its investigation into a deadly plane crash in McKinney on Friday, the same day the Texas DPS identified two of the victims in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said preliminary information indicates the Cessna 414 took off from the McKinney National Airport and impacted the ground in an inverted position about a mile south of the airport.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

It struck a mound in a concrete materials yard.

NBC 5 has learned that the pilot and two mechanics were on board when the plane went down just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The pilot, 67-year-old Michael Lewis, was a father, grandfather, and husband to former Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis.

He was also a pilot who, according to his son, volunteered to fly nearly 150 missions transporting patients to medical treatment for free.

“He was an exceptional pilot,” said Benjamin Lewis. “He’s the most incredible man I’ve ever met.”

Lewis was also the CEO of Paluxy Oil and Gas.

NBC 5 News
L-R: Michael Lewis, Gustavo Moreno and Randy Williams.

After departing McKinney National Airport, flight radar showed the plane turned left before crashing.

Video from a witness shows workers at the site using hoses to douse flames.

The Texas DPS identified 53-year-old Gustavo Moreno, of Royse City, as the second fatality. According to his biography, he was a husband and father of five.

The lone survivor, who was flown to Parkland Hospital in critical condition, was identified by relatives as Randy Williams, father of a 2-year-old son.

His family said Williams is stable, "fighting hard and improving already."

McKinney Jun 27

2 dead, 1 critical after a plane crashes into a dirt mound near McKinney Airport, victims identified

McKinney 22 hours ago

2 dead in plane crash near McKinney Airport

McKinney Jun 27

Plane crash near McKinney Airport leaves 2 dead

This article tagged under:

McKinneyCollin County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us