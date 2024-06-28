Victims, survivor in deadly McKinney plane crash identified

The NTSB began its investigation into a deadly plane crash in McKinney on Friday, the same day the Texas DPS identified two of the victims in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said preliminary information indicates the Cessna 414 took off from the McKinney National Airport and impacted the ground in an inverted position about a mile south of the airport.

It struck a mound in a concrete materials yard.

NBC 5 has learned that the pilot and two mechanics were on board when the plane went down just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The pilot, 67-year-old Michael Lewis, was a father, grandfather, and husband to former Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis.

He was also a pilot who, according to his son, volunteered to fly nearly 150 missions transporting patients to medical treatment for free.

“He was an exceptional pilot,” said Benjamin Lewis. “He’s the most incredible man I’ve ever met.”

Lewis was also the CEO of Paluxy Oil and Gas.

NBC 5 News L-R: Michael Lewis, Gustavo Moreno and Randy Williams.

After departing McKinney National Airport, flight radar showed the plane turned left before crashing.

Video from a witness shows workers at the site using hoses to douse flames.

The Texas DPS identified 53-year-old Gustavo Moreno, of Royse City, as the second fatality. According to his biography, he was a husband and father of five.

The lone survivor, who was flown to Parkland Hospital in critical condition, was identified by relatives as Randy Williams, father of a 2-year-old son.

His family said Williams is stable, "fighting hard and improving already."