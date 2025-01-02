McKinney mom sets to fulfill lifelong dream in music industry

The start of a new year often means setting new goals for oneself.

A Collin County woman has her eyes set on achieving a dream shelved decades ago. For Julie Ann Kennedy, the new year will hopefully bring success and a new shot at stardom.

“I want to get out there in the world and make people laugh, have my music help their day,” she said enthusiastically.

A singer-songwriter since childhood, Kennedy’s dreams of becoming a recording artist almost came true, more than 20 years ago.

The single mother signed with a record label before facing an all too common dilemma:

Fame or family?

“I did an autograph signing at Blockbuster Music and things were sailing and suddenly I [thought]: ‘My children I can’t leave them!’ My kids were like Mommy why? I said you’ll understand when you’re a mother,” she said.

Kennedy stepped away from the limelight for the most part.

It’s a decision she doesn’t regret.

Now that her son and daughter are grown, Kennedy feels this may be her time to shine.

She began posting funny videos and music on Facebook in hopes of getting her second big break. Last fall, record label MC1/Sony Orchard Nashville signed the McKinney resident to a recording deal.

She says her music, like her personality, is “out of the box.”

Her newly released song ‘You Ain’t Seen Crazy Yet’ was inspired by a past relationship.

“I almost married someone and he’d even say: I’m crazy. I’m a crazy man and he’d start to act questionable,” said Kennedy. “Well, my song is: ‘You ain't seen crazy yet! You ain't seen crazy yet!’ You ain't going to hold me down.”

She acknowledges there are naysayers and those who may think her time has passed.

“You call them haters? Ridiculers? But I just have to ignore them,” she said. “It’s not my problem. It’s their problem because they probably feel they want and wish they had the incentive to do what they want to.”

Belting out a song from her idol Olivia Newton-John in her living room, Kennedy says

It feels good.

“Don’t make me cry,” she said. “I just… it’s exciting.”

The music video for her new single will be released this month.

You can find her music on all platforms.

She has plans to perform in and around McKinney in 2025.

To learn more about Julie Ann Kennedy and hear her music, click here.