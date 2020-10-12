Massive Mums 2020 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago North Texas students show off their massive mums in honor of Homecoming 2020. 4 photos 1/4 Becky Conners Lindsay Conners, a senior on the Homecoming Court at Timber Creek High School in Keller, showed off her massive mum. 2/4 Becky Conners Lindsay Conners, a senior on the Homecoming Court at Timber Creek High School in Keller, showed off her massive mum. 3/4 Margo Bourg Skye and Luke Nolan’s mums for Catholic High School Homecoming 4/4 Margo Bourg Skye and Luke Nolan’s mums for Catholic High School Homecoming This article tagged under: homecomingNorth Texas 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Up-Close Look at the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Cowboys Fans Show Their Team Spirit Your Fall Photos 2020 Stars Fans Show Their Team Spirit