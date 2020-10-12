Massive Mums 2020

North Texas students show off their massive mums in honor of Homecoming 2020.

Becky Conners
Lindsay Conners, a senior on the Homecoming Court at Timber Creek High School in Keller, showed off her massive mum.
Margo Bourg
Skye and Luke Nolan’s mums for Catholic High School Homecoming
Margo Bourg
Skye and Luke Nolan’s mums for Catholic High School Homecoming

homecomingNorth Texas

