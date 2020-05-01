Man Rescued From Trench in Dallas

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call of a worker trapped in a ditch at the intersection of Stone Canyon Road and Meadow Road Friday afternoon.

The man was doing some unspecified work in a ditch, approximately 16ft. down, when part of the walls collapsed onto his legs trapping him up to his waist.

He was able to free himself from the dirt before first responders arrived but could not get out of the trench on his own.

DFR's Urban Search and Rescue Team were able to get the man out and take him to a local hospital.