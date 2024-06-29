Man who committed aggravated assault, holding knife shot and killed, Dallas Police say

Dallas Police responded to a disturbance call at 5850 Beltline Road at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday night.

A preliminary investigation shows a man had committed an aggravated assault family violence with a knife, according to Dallas Police.

When officers arrived they found a woman inside a tent and the man holding a knife beside a tent in a wooded area behind an apartment complex. Officers gave orders for the man to drop the knife, but he came towards officers with the knife, according to a report.

Officers shot the man and he was taken to hospital where he was declared deceased. The woman was also taken to the hospital for non-serious injuries. No police officers were injured, the preliminary investigation reported.

NBC 5 also reported Animal Services arrived on the scene, but Dallas Police had no statement about animal involvement in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation and Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to hold a press conference Monday to release body camera footage of the incident.