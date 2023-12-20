Man fatally shot in Uptown Dallas near Wells Fargo, police say

Dallas police say a man was shot and killed near a Wells Fargo bank in Uptown on Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue where they found a man shot on the sidewalk. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

There is not yet any information on a suspect or a possible motive. Police are still investigating the incident.

