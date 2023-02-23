Man Dies, Thrown From 3-Wheel Motorcycle in Southeast Arlington

A man died after crashing his three-wheel motorcycle Wednesday night in far Southeast Arlington.

Arlington Police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash along the 500 block of E. Debbie Lane where a man was thrown from his bike.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle rider lying in the street. The man, identified by police only as a 30-year-old male, died at the scene. Police said his name will be released after his family is notified of his death.

Arlington Police believe that the man lost control of his 2018 Can-Am Spyder while headed eastbound along Debbie Lane and was thrown off the motorcycle when he lost control of the trike and it left the roadway. Police said the man was not wearing a helmet.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash and that the rider may have been doing donuts in a nearby intersection shortly before the crash.

No other injuries were reported.



