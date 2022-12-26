Luggage Piles Up at U.S. Airports

Luggage separated from passengers is piling up after winter weather affects travel at nearly every airport in the U.S.

Jonathan Gross
Photos of lost luggage in Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas
Jonathan Gross
George Mycyk/NBC Chicago
A sea of baggage at Chicago’s Midway Airport.
George Mycyk/NBC Chicago
Luggage at Dallas Love Field.
Luggage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Hundreds of luggage are seen at San Francisco International Airport due to airline cancellations on December 23, 2022.

holiday travelwinter weather

