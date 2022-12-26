Luggage Piles Up at U.S. Airports Published 1 hour ago • Updated 52 mins ago Luggage separated from passengers is piling up after winter weather affects travel at nearly every airport in the U.S. 7 photos 1/7 Jonathan Gross Photos of lost luggage in Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas 2/7 Jonathan Gross Photos of lost luggage in Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas 3/7 George Mycyk/NBC Chicago A sea of baggage at Chicago’s Midway Airport. 4/7 George Mycyk/NBC Chicago A sea of baggage at Chicago’s Midway Airport. 5/7 Luggage at Dallas Love Field. 6/7 Luggage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport 7/7 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Hundreds of luggage are seen at San Francisco International Airport due to airline cancellations on December 23, 2022. This article tagged under: holiday travelwinter weather More Photo Galleries Your Holiday Photos 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood