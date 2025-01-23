A group of 170 dogs and 14 cats rescued from fire-ravaged Southern California are now calling North Texas home.

The pets arrived Sunday afternoon at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth on flights from Los Angeles.

The two planes contained animals already housed in LA-area shelters impacted by the wildfires and were transported to create space for future lost and injured pets.

The nonprofit Wings of Rescue and Los Angeles' Paws for Life K9 Rescue coordinated with the Humane Society of North Texas to meet the animals at the airport and take them to their destination.

According to the humane society, while some arriving pets will be placed in local rescue facilities, most will be housed with temporary foster families across DFW until long-term homes can be found.