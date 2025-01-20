Need a place to work or hang out after Starbucks changed its policy, try local libraries

Starbucks recently reversed a policy that invited everyone into its stores, and now the coffee company requires customers to purchase items.

If you're looking for a new place to get remote work done or hang out, check out your local library.

While public libraries don't offer coffee, they have more than just books. Many public libraries offer Wi-Fi, language services, tutoring, tax aid, 3D printing, community events and so much more.

Here's a list of local public libraries that you can hang out in for free: