Need a place to work or hang out after Starbucks changed its policy, try local libraries

Starbucks recently reversed a policy that invited everyone into its stores, and now the coffee company requires customers to purchase items.
If you're looking for a new place to get remote work done or hang out, check out your local library.
While public libraries don't offer coffee, they have more than just books. Many public libraries offer Wi-Fi, language services, tutoring, tax aid, 3D printing, community events and so much more.
Here's a list of local public libraries that you can hang out in for free:
- Bedford Public Library - 2424 Forest Ridge DR Bedford TX 76021
- Benbrook Public Library - 1065 Mercedes St, Benbrook, TX
- Celina Public Library - 142 N Ohio St, Celina, TX
- Colleyville Public Library - 110 Main St, Colleyville, TX
- Dallas Public Library - multiple locations
- Denton Public Library - multiple locations
- Euless Library - 201 N Ector Dr, Euless, TX
- Fort Worth Public Library - multiple locations
- Frisco Public Library - 8000 Dallas Pkwy Frisco, TX
- Grand Prairie Library - 901 Conover Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
- Grapevine Public Library - 1201 Municipal Way, Grapevine, TX
- Haltom City Public Library - 4809 Haltom Rd, Haltom City, TX
- The Highland Park Library - Highland Park Harvey R. "Bum" Bright Library - 4700 Drexel Dr, Dallas, TX
- McKinney Public Library - multiple locations
- Plano Public Library - multiple locations
- Prosper Community Library - 200 S Main St, Prosper, TX
- Richardson Public Library - 2360 Campbell Creek Blvd, Richardson, TX
- University Park Public Library - 8383 Preston Center Plaza Suite 200, Dallas, TX