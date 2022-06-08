Five people have filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer and seller of so-called less-lethal weapons police used during 2020 protests in downtown Dallas, arguing that the weapons are more dangerous than advertised.

According to a report by our media partners at the Dallas Morning News, Vincent Doyle, David McKee, Randi Rogers, Brandon Saenz and Tasia Williams are seeking more than $1 million in their lawsuit against Combined Systems and Penn Arms, which was filed May 31 in Dallas County.

Combined Systems is the manufacturer of 40 mm launchers — weapons used to shoot rubber or sponge bullets — and Penn Arms is a division of the company that sells the launchers.

The lawsuit alleges that Combined Systems knew the launchers sold to Dallas police posed an “unreasonable and egregious risk of physical injury.” The lawsuit also blames Combined Systems and Penn Arms for marketing and promoting them as “less than lethal.”

Click here to read the full report by our media partners at the Dallas Morning News.