Large Mulch Fire Continues to Burn in Fort Worth

Firefighters battled a large mulch fire that burned for close to 12 hours Sunday in southeast Fort Worth.

The fire department responded at around midnight to calls for the fire in the 6200 block of Salt Road at a mulch collection site.

The fire, which consisted of four 40-foot tall mulch piles that stretched to a combined 300 yards in length, is contained, but continued to burn Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews had been rotating every two hours to monitor the blaze until it burns itself out, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.