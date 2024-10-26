Tarrant Regional Water District holds online auction for LaGrave Field Memorabilia

The Tarrant Regional Water District is holding an online auction that will give the public a chance to bid on LaGrave Field Memorabilia from Oct. 22nd through Nov. 5th.

The auction went live at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will go on for about two weeks. The public can access the auction at LaGrave Field Auction.

Items that will be up for auction include 15 handrails that display the Fort Worth Cats logo, 219 rows of stadium seats which vary from one seat up to 25 seats, and pavers that were placed in and around the stadium.

LaGrave will not be open to the public for safety precautions however, all items will be available for viewing and purchasing through the online page.