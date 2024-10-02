Jewish community in DFW celebrates Rosh Hashanah amid ongoing Middle East violence

The High Holy Days are underway for members of the Jewish faith.

Wednesday night is Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish new year. It comes as Israel remains embroiled in an ongoing conflict on multiple fronts in the Middle East.

Silvio Mokotow’s family lives in Israel, and his nephew is part of the fighting force the country sent into Lebanon this week.

He’s one of many DFW residents with personal ties to escalating unrest in the Middle East.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“And today we have to deal with worries and a very different celebration,” said Mokotow.

Following tradition, Jewish people in North Texas will gather in temples on Wednesday night, ringing in Rosh Hashanah with loved ones.

“Family time, new year to celebrate happiness, to be together,” said Mokotow.

But some said this year’s first High Holy Day would look and feel different.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Benji Gershom, president of American Jewish Conservatives. “October 7 was now a year ago, and we’re still remembering the victims and the displaced families.”

Nearly a year ago, Hamas launched an offensive into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages according to Israeli authorities.

97 of those hostages remain in custody – and some in the local Jewish community said their thoughts were with those captives’ families.

“They experienced incredible tragedy and trauma and are still going through just hell on earth since October 7,” said Gershon. “And we have to remember them as we’re celebrating this joyous occasion and Rosh Hashanah.”

Following October 7, Israel launched ongoing attacks against Hamas’s operational base in Gaza where health authorities said more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, many of them innocent civilians.

And NBC News reports Israel’s bombing campaign of Lebanon in the past week has left more than 1,000 dead.

The attacks have drawn criticism from advocates – but some in the local Jewish community called the actions necessary for Israel’s defense.

Some local synagogues have upped protections in recent months, with more security cameras on buildings – and even installed by police.

“It’s definitely a heightened security,” said Gershon. “I know where I go to synagogue there’s definitely going to be an increased security, I’m sure everybody is staying vigilant.”

As they look to the new year, some Jewish North Texans hoped the next High Holy Days would see families brought back together.

“A lot of peace,” said Mokotow. “All the hostages need to be home.”