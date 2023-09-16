Is your car seat installed correctly? TxDOT is offering free car seat checks

TxDOT is launching the "Save Me With a Seat" campaign.

The campaign offers a free car seat safety check by visiting SaveMeWithASeat.org and entering your ZIP code to find the nearest TxDOT traffic safety specialist in your area.

The campaign kicks off at the same time as National Child Passenger Safety Week, which is Sept. 17- 23, 2023.

About 46% of car seats aren't installed correctly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2022, 72 children younger than 8 years old died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 16 of those were unrestrained at the time of the crash, according to a release from TxDOT.

"It's extremely important that parents schedule a car seat check today," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams in a release. "Ensuring car seats are installed correctly is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do to protect the smallest occupants in a crash."