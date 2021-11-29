Your Holiday Photos 2021 – Gallery I Published 55 mins ago • Updated 44 mins ago Each year NBC 5 viewers share holiday photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 9 photos 1/9 Brittany Williams Bristyn & Santa. He’s making a list, and checking it twice. This sweet hug is sure to keep us at the top of his list. May your holidays be as magical as it is through the eyes of a 2 year old. 2/9 Donna Peake Rowdy wasn’t too excited about all the decorated. Especially when he was the one being decorated 3/9 BJ Hubbard Rawley, 7 months old. 4/9 Laura Cousins Lane Cousins age 2 from Crandall Texas 5/9 Mary Fulton Charlie, my furbaby is 18 years and growing strong sporting his Christmas sweater excited to go on a walk. 6/9 Norma Chambers My 8 month old granddaughter, Zoey Williams, getting some exercise, I think they call this a “plank.” LOL Taken at my home in Waxahachie 7/9 Kathy Toomer We are ready for some football. Ms Sophie is flashing her colors for Cowboy nation on Thanksgiving. 8/9 Pattie Nitschke How my Brittanys watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Channel 5 9/9 Larry Morgan Kylie Morgan age 3 loves being at Papa & Grandmamas house. Granbury, Texas 11/17/21 This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comholiday photos More Photo Galleries Harry Potter Wands, Michael Keaton's Batman Mask Among Hollywood Items in December Auction Santa's Story, Cute Otters Highlight New 2021 Holiday Stamps. Take a Look After Holiday Parade Tragedy, Abandoned Belongings Line Main Street Your Eclipse Photos – Nov. 19, 2021