Hidden Diaries Detail North Texan's Role in Nuremberg Trials

Two never-before-seen diaries from the Nuremberg Trials are now in the hands of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

They were written by Dallas attorney Robert G. Storey, who served as executive counsel for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson. Jackson was America's lead prosecutor at the trials, which brought Nazi leaders to justice for their crimes during World War II.

The handwritten diaries were recently donated to the museum by Storey's family, which discovered them in a closet.

"At a time when some people question the Holocaust, I think our family felt it was very important to do whatever we could to safeguard his records," said Storey's grandson, Harry.

There are two journals from 1945 and 1946. Storey shares his observations and thoughts as he traveled Europe gathering evidence of the Holocaust and the genocide of six million Jews.

"He talks very compellingly about interviewing some of the highest-ranking Nazis in history," archivist Felicia Williamson said.

The diaries will be rotated on public display as part of the Museum's exhibit on the Nuremberg Trials. Museum president Mary Pat Higgins explained why Storey's diaries are such a significant addition to the collection.

"Someone can walk through a museum or read a book and say 'I don't believe that history.' But an artifact is much more permanent evidence of that history," Higgins said.

ONLINE: Storey's diaries are also online. The museum has digitized them so they can be viewed by anyone, anywhere in the world. You can read them by clicking here.