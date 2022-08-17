TI Foundation Awards $300,000 Grant to Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum has received a $300,000 grant from the Texas Instruments (TI) Foundation to support operating and programming plans in the coming years.

The three-year grant aims to help the museum further its mission of teaching Holocaust history, advancing human rights against prejudice, hatred and indifference and overall continuing to educate the North Texas community.

Executive Director of the TI Foundation, Andy Smith strongly believes in the museum's mission. "We believe this gift will impact thousands of lives every year as visitors to the museum are shaped by lessons of the past and inspired to stand up to hatred and bigotry in their own lives."

"So much has changed in the past few years, with upheavals of hate spreading around the globe at a frightening pace," said Mary Pat Higgins, president and CEO, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. "With so many people struggling to find reliable resources to learn about our shared human story and tools needed to help repair our world, this generous gift could not have come at a more critical time."

Higgins said the grant will go directly to filling the educational gap future generations can not afford to leave open.

The TI Foundation has been a strong supporter of the museum and its educational focus for years. In 2021, it awarded the museum $100,000 to support programs that targeted anti-Asian hate and bigotry.