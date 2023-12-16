Greenville ISD high school teacher charged with intent to promote child porn

A high school teacher in the Greenville Independent School District has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly intending to promote child pornography.

Authorities said on Thursday, Dec. 14., the Hunt County Sheriff's Office served three search warrants in the 3200 block of Keri Lane in connection with child pornography.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including Greenville I.S.D. Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Rangers.

Corey Bankston was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession with intention to promote child pornography. The sheriff's office said more charges could be filed against him pending further investigation.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Hunt County Sheriff's Office

"This type of offense will be handled swiftly with the utmost priority," Sheriff Terry Jones said in a released statement on Saturday.

"I will not tolerate predators preying on any child. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but if you are found guilty of this type of crime, there is not a long enough sentence that can be served."

Greenville ISD released a statement on Friday following Bankston's arrest.

"Greenville High School teacher Corey Bankston was arrested today. The subject of the arrest is possession of child pornography. Mr. Bankston has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. GISD is cooperating fully with the authorities."