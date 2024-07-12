Grapevine moves historic Bushong Log Cabin

The city of Grapevine is moving the Bushong Log Cabin on Friday.

The cabin was originally built by George Emanuel Bushong in 1858 on a site that is now Silverside Drive near the Gaylord Texan Resort. The cabin is being moved more than a mile to a new home at Liberty Park Plaza on Main Street.

According to the governor's office, once the cabin is moved, it will be restored to its original appearance, with an attached shed at the rear.

The project to move and preserve the cabin was funded by Grapevine’s annual festivals, including Main Street Fest and GrapeFest, and through the Grapevine Heritage Foundation.