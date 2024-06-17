Gateway Church's Robert Morris has been accused of sex abuse in the 1980s

Robert Morris is the senior pastor at Gateway Church in Southlake, one of the largest churches in the country, and has been accused by a woman of sexually abusing her from when she was 12 years old until she was 16.

The Oklahoma woman, now in her 50s, said Morris abused her on multiple occasions from 1982 to 1987. The allegations, first publicized Friday in the religious watchdog blog Wartburg Watch, said the abuse happened in Oklahoma and Texas between 1982 and 1987. The Christian Post published a story Saturday about the allegations.

Cindy Clemishire, Morris’ accuser, said Morris was already married with a child when their families met in 1981. The Dallas Morning News does not typically name victims of sexual abuse, but Clemishire has allowed her name to be published.

Morris has not been criminally charged.

Read more about pastor Robert Morris following the sexual abuse allegations and the megachurch he founded from our media partners The Dallas Morning News at dallasnews.com.