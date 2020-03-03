Dallas

Gas Station Linked to Bonnie and Clyde Could Become Landmark Over Owner’s Objections

By 14-1 vote, the Landmark Commission voted to start historic designation proceedings for the former Star Service Station

By Robert Wilonsky / The Dallas Morning News

Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News

The Barrow family’s service station — and residence — was on Eagle Ford Road, later renamed Singleton Boulevard. The property, at 1221 Singleton Ave., was just bought by the owners of Sylvan Thirty.(Smiley N. Pool / Dallas Morning News Staff Photographer)

Brent Jackson, who recently bought the long-ago home and service station owned by Clyde Barrow’s father, made it clear Monday he has no interest in saving the brown, boarded-up brick structure.

“My plans are not to keep this building,” the West Dallas developer told the Landmark Commission when asked what he intends to do with the former Star Service Station on Singleton Boulevard. Jackson said he could not, in good conscience, make a landmark of a place tied to Barrow and Bonnie Parker, who “murdered multiple — multiple — people.”

Go here to read the rest of the story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

