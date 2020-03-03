Gas Station Linked to Bonnie and Clyde Could Become Landmark Over Owner’s Objections

Brent Jackson, who recently bought the long-ago home and service station owned by Clyde Barrow’s father, made it clear Monday he has no interest in saving the brown, boarded-up brick structure.

“My plans are not to keep this building,” the West Dallas developer told the Landmark Commission when asked what he intends to do with the former Star Service Station on Singleton Boulevard. Jackson said he could not, in good conscience, make a landmark of a place tied to Barrow and Bonnie Parker, who “murdered multiple — multiple — people.”

