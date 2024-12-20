Irving

Gas leak in Irving leads to evacuation of middle school

By Dominga Gutierrez

Students in Irving were evacuated Friday afternoon after a gas line was hit and caused a leak, according to fire officials.

A construction crew hit a 3-inch gas line near the Sam Houston Middle School campus, according to Irving Fire spokesperson Chad Moose.

Irving Fire received the call of the cut line around 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene and saw students and school workers lined up outside school buildings.

Atmos is on the scene to make repairs.

According to Irving Fire, once the line is capped and the gas reading is 0, students and staff will be allowed back into the school.

Irving
