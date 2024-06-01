Garland

Garland Animal Shelter looking to reunite pets with owners after storms

The shelter asked those missing a pet to check the website, call or stop by the shelter

By NBCDFW Staff

Recent storms have displaced families, including their furry companions.

In a post on Facebook, Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center asked community members who are missing pets to visit the shelter website, call or stop by the shelter.

The shelter had 70 animals arrive since Tuesday and has only reunited 12 pets with their families.

During inclement weather, it is important to bring pets inside and ensure they are microchipped to keep them safe.

To check lost and found animals check garlandanimalservices.org or call 972-205-3570, option 2.

Visit the location on 1902 State Hwy 66, Garland, TX 75040.

