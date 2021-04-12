‘Fur to Fin': Pets Take Field Trip to Aquarium

Puppies and kittens from the Humane Society of North Texas went on a field trip to Sea Life Grapevine to visit their friends under the sea.

The unique experience is one way both organizations celebrated National Pet Day and encourage people to consider adopting a pet.

43 photos
1/43
Humane Society of North Texas
2/43
Humane Society of North Texas
3/43
Humane Society of North Texas
4/43
Humane Society of North Texas
5/43
Humane Society of North Texas
6/43
Humane Society of North Texas
7/43
Humane Society of North Texas
8/43
Humane Society of North Texas
9/43
Humane Society of North Texas
10/43
Humane Society of North Texas
11/43
Humane Society of North Texas
12/43
Humane Society of North Texas
13/43
Humane Society of North Texas
14/43
Humane Society of North Texas
15/43
Humane Society of North Texas
16/43
Humane Society of North Texas
17/43
Humane Society of North Texas
18/43
Humane Society of North Texas
19/43
Humane Society of North Texas
20/43
Humane Society of North Texas
21/43
Humane Society of North Texas
22/43
Humane Society of North Texas
23/43
Humane Society of North Texas
24/43
Humane Society of North Texas
25/43
Humane Society of North Texas
26/43
Humane Society of North Texas
27/43
Humane Society of North Texas
28/43
Humane Society of North Texas
29/43
Humane Society of North Texas
30/43
Humane Society of North Texas
31/43
Humane Society of North Texas
32/43
Humane Society of North Texas
33/43
Humane Society of North Texas
34/43
Humane Society of North Texas
35/43
Humane Society of North Texas
36/43
Humane Society of North Texas
37/43
Humane Society of North Texas
38/43
Humane Society of North Texas
39/43
Humane Society of North Texas
40/43
Humane Society of North Texas
41/43
Humane Society of North Texas
42/43
Humane Society of North Texas
43/43
Humane Society of North Texas

This article tagged under:

GrapevineHumane Society of North Texas

More Photo Galleries

Your Cloud Photos – April 9, 2021
Your Cloud Photos – April 9, 2021
Your Hail Photos – April 9, 2021
Your Hail Photos – April 9, 2021
Prince Philip's Life in Photos
Prince Philip's Life in Photos
Bluebonnets in Bloom 2021 – Gallery I
Bluebonnets in Bloom 2021 – Gallery I
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us