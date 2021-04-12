‘Fur to Fin': Pets Take Field Trip to Aquarium

Puppies and kittens from the Humane Society of North Texas went on a field trip to Sea Life Grapevine to visit their friends under the sea.
The unique experience is one way both organizations celebrated National Pet Day and encourage people to consider adopting a pet.
