The Grand Champion Steer sold Saturday for $300,000, the highest amount ever paid in the Junior Steer Competition.

Ryder Day, the 12-year-old who raised 'Cupid Shuffle', will get to keep every penny from the record auction. The Hereford steer sold to GKB Cattle.

The amount tops the previous record of $240,000.

It is the first time a Hereford has won the competition since 1982.