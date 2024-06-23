Fort Worth Police investigating after body found in Trinity River

A death investigation is underway after Fort Worth police said they found a body floating in the Trinity River Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Fort Worth Police Department responded to the Trinity Trails Mile marker WF2292 around 1:34 p.m. following reports of a body being spotted in the river under the 4th Street bridge.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found the body of an unidentified person in the water.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is working to find the individual's cause and manner of death. The person's name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.