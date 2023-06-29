Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is once again running for sheriff

Six years after leaving the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, former Sheriff Lupe Valdez says there's "much work to be done" and wants her old job back.

After 12 years leading the department, Valdez left the sheriff's department in 2017 to make a run for Texas governor. Valdez was the Democratic party's nominee in the general election but lost to incumbent Greg Abbott who was seeking his second term.

"I have had numerous calls from my former colleagues and friends asking me if I would consider running again for Sheriff," said Valdez in a prepared statement. "I am honored with their encouragement and look forward to a lively campaign. There is still much work to do in Dallas County, and as I have told my supporters and campaign team, I am not done yet."

Before securing a fifth term, Valdez presumably will have to face off in the March primary against the current sheriff, Marian Brown. Brown was appointed interim sheriff after Valdez left the office to run for governor and was first elected in 2018. Brown handily won the Democratic primary in 2020 over two challengers before winning the general election that fall.

The primary is Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Any necessary primary runoffs would be held on May 28, 2024, and the general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.