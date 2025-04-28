Tuesday is the last day to vote early before Saturday's election

Early voting ends Tuesday, April 29, for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 3.

North Texas voters heading to the polls for early voting or on Election Day are asked to consider mayoral races, city council positions, school board positions, school bond proposals, and city bond packages.

Early voting began on Tuesday, April 22, and was scheduled for one week, ending three days before Election Day. Check your county's election website (list below) for a list of polling locations and times for Tuesday.

TEXAS COUNTY ELECTION WEBSITES

Voting precinct locations can be found on county election pages here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.

Voters in more than a dozen North Texas counties are approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program for the May 3 uniform election, meaning voters can vote at any polling location they like in their home county -- the county they are registered in. Those CPPP-approved counties are Collin, Comanche, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Grayson, Henderson, Hood, Hopkins, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker and Tarrant. Voters in all other North Texas counties, including Denton, must vote at their designated precinct on Election Day. Find your voting location on your county's election webpage. See a statewide list of all approved CPPP counties here.

Below are links to our voter guide and our listing of school bond proposals.