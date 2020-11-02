Sheriff's Races: Dallas County's Marian Brown Seeks 2nd Term

The races for president, Senate seats and the House of Representatives will get all the headlines, but there are dozens of races down the ballot that will impact North Texas communities with even more immediacy, including the races for county sheriff.

In Dallas County, Sheriff Marian Brown (D) is seeking a second term after winning her race to replace Lupe Valdez in 2018. Brown was appointed to the job on an interim basis when Valdez stepped down to run for governor, but Dallas County residents voted to keep her in office two years ago this month.

NBC 5's Brian Curtis sits down with newly-elected Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

Brown, the county's first Black sheriff, was also the first Black woman to be a police officer in Duncanville when she was hired in 1988.

Republican Chad Prda, a former detective in the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, is challenging Brown. He started with the sheriff's office in 2003, according to his website, and worked his way from clerk to detective.

In Tarrant County, Bill Waybourn was elected sheriff in 2016 after 31 years as the police chief in Dalworthington Gardens. He challenged and defeated incumbent Republican Dee Anderson, who was elected in 2000, in the 2016 Republican primary before winning the general election with 80% of the vote.

Fort Worth police Capt. Vance Keyes opposes Waybourn as the Democratic candidate. His campaign website says Keyes would modernize the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, bringing transparency and accountability.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree (R) was first elected in 2016 after a lengthy career with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to his campaign website.

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Murphree was running unopposed until Freyja Odinsdottir filed to run as a write-in candidate in August.

In Collin County, Republican Jim Skinner is running for re-election unopposed. He was first elected in 2016.