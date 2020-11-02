Decision 2020

Sheriff's Races: Dallas County's Marian Brown Seeks 2nd Term

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, who was elected in 2016, also seeks re-election

By Chris Blake

The races for president, Senate seats and the House of Representatives will get all the headlines, but there are dozens of races down the ballot that will impact North Texas communities with even more immediacy, including the races for county sheriff.

In Dallas County, Sheriff Marian Brown (D) is seeking a second term after winning her race to replace Lupe Valdez in 2018. Brown was appointed to the job on an interim basis when Valdez stepped down to run for governor, but Dallas County residents voted to keep her in office two years ago this month.

NBC 5's Brian Curtis sits down with newly-elected Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Decision 2020 26 mins ago

NBC 5 Responds: What Voters Need to Know About Masks, Ballots and Lines Before Tuesday

DallasNews.com 1 hour ago

Unlike 4 Years Ago, George W. Bush and His Wife, Laura, Will Keep Their White House Votes to Themselves

Brown, the county's first Black sheriff, was also the first Black woman to be a police officer in Duncanville when she was hired in 1988.

Republican Chad Prda, a former detective in the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, is challenging Brown. He started with the sheriff's office in 2003, according to his website, and worked his way from clerk to detective.

In Tarrant County, Bill Waybourn was elected sheriff in 2016 after 31 years as the police chief in Dalworthington Gardens. He challenged and defeated incumbent Republican Dee Anderson, who was elected in 2000, in the 2016 Republican primary before winning the general election with 80% of the vote.

Fort Worth police Capt. Vance Keyes opposes Waybourn as the Democratic candidate. His campaign website says Keyes would modernize the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, bringing transparency and accountability.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree (R) was first elected in 2016 after a lengthy career with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to his campaign website.

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Murphree was running unopposed until Freyja Odinsdottir filed to run as a write-in candidate in August.

In Collin County, Republican Jim Skinner is running for re-election unopposed. He was first elected in 2016.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Bill WaybournMarian BrownJim SkinnerTracy Murphree
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us