Flooding Concerns Forces Closure of Lake Worth

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will close Lake Worth at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to all recreational activity.

The closure includes all recreational activity including boats, jet skis, kayaks, canoes, and swimming.

The lake will remain closed until further notice.

Officials say the lake has reached an elevation above 595 feet. At that elevation, boat wakes could cause flooding in some homes, and some boat docks could be underwater, creating a navigation hazard.